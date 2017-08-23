Air New Zealand reports second highest profit in FY2017

Air New Zealand reported (23-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights for 12 months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Operating revenue: NZD5109 million (USD3638 million), -2.3% year-on-year; Passenger: NZD4376 million (USD3116 million), -2.3%; Cargo: NZD335 million (USD239 million), -4.0%; Contract services and other revenues: NZD398 million (USD283 million), -0.7%;

Operating costs: NZD3844 million (USD2737 million), +4.2%; Labour: NZD1261 million (USD898 million), +2.9%; Fuel: NZD827 million (USD589 million), -2.2%;

Operating profit: NZD1265 million (USD901 million), -18.0%;

Net profit: NZD382 million (USD272 million), -17.5%;

Passengers: 16.0 million, +5.2%; Domestic: 10.4 million, +6.7%; Tasman and Pacific Islands: 3.6 million, +1.6%; International: 2.0 million, +4.3%;

Passenger load factor: 82.6%, -1.1ppt; Domestic: 80.5%, -0.1ppt; Tasman and Pacific Islands: 81.3%, -2.0ppts; International: 83.8%, -1.0ppt;

Passenger revenue per ASK: NZD 10.6 cents (USD 7.55 cents), -6.4%; Domestic: NZD 21.3 cents (USD 15.17 cents), -2.3%; Tasman and Pacific Islands: NZD 9.3 cents (USD 6.62 cents), -5.8%; International: NZD 8.2 cents (USD 5.84 cents), -10.2%;

Yield: NZD 12.8 cents (USD 9.11 cents), -5.0%; Domestic: NZD26.5 cents (USD 18.87 cents), -2.2%; Tasman and Pacific Islands: NZD 11.5 cents (USD 8.19 cents), -3.4%; International: NZD 9.8 cents (USD 6.98 cents), -9.1%;

Total assets: NZD7171 million (USD5106 million);

Bank and short-term deposits: NZD1369 million (USD975 million);

Total liabilities: NZD5185 million (USD3692 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at NZD1 = USD0.712008

Air New Zealand: "Looking forward to the year ahead, the airline is optimistic about the overall market dynamics. Based upon current market conditions and assuming an average jet fuel price of USD60 per barrel (which represents the average over the past two months), the airline is aiming to improve upon 2017 earnings". Source: Company statement, 23-Aug-2017.