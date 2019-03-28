28-Mar-2019 10:37 AM
Air New Zealand announces realignment of business to counter low growth environment
Air New Zealand announced (28-Mar-2019) plans to conduct a realignment of its business, to return to earnings growth in the lower growth environment. Details of the initiatives include:
- Optimising network to maximise and diversify revenue. Air New Zealand to look at new growth markets, capacity rightsizing on routes, domestic growth and stimulating tourism traffic;
- Increasing capital efficiency through retiming of fleet orders. Four narrowbody and two widebody deliveries to be delayed to improve free cash flow and return on invested capital;
- Improving efficiencies across the cost base. Air New Zealand seeking to take NZD60 million (USD40.7 million) p/a in costs out of the business;
- Continuing to invest in the customer travel experience, including inflight product and airport lounge enhancements. [more - original PR]