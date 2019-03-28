Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Mar-2019 10:37 AM

Air New Zealand announces realignment of business to counter low growth environment

Air New Zealand announced (28-Mar-2019) plans to conduct a realignment of its business, to return to earnings growth in the lower growth environment. Details of the initiatives include:

  • Optimising network to maximise and diversify revenue. Air New Zealand to look at new growth markets, capacity rightsizing on routes, domestic growth and stimulating tourism traffic;
  • Increasing capital efficiency through retiming of fleet orders. Four narrowbody and two widebody deliveries to be delayed to improve free cash flow and return on invested capital;
  • Improving efficiencies across the cost base. Air New Zealand seeking to take NZD60 million (USD40.7 million) p/a in costs out of the business;
  • Continuing to invest in the customer travel experience, including inflight product and airport lounge enhancements. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More