Air New Zealand announces FY2020 loss despite strong 1H profit

Air New Zealand announced (27-Aug-2020) a loss before other significant items and taxation of NZD87 million (USD57.7 million) for the 2020 financial year, compared to earnings of NZD387 million (USD256.6 million) in the prior year. Despite reporting a strong interim profit of NZD198 million (USD131.3 million) for H1FY2020, and seeing positive demand on North American and regional routes early in H2FY2020, coronavirus related travel restrictions resulted in a 74% drop in passenger revenue from Apr-2020 to the end of Jun-2020, driving the airline's operating losses. Statutory losses before taxation, which include NZD541 million (USD358.8 million) of other significant items, were NZD628 million (USD416.4 million), compared to earnings of NZD382 million (USD253.3 million) year-on-year. Non-cash items of NZD453 million (USD300.4 million) reflected most of the other significant items, including the NZD338 million (USD224.1 million) aircraft impairment charge related to the grounding of Boeing 777-200ER for the foreseeable future. [more - original PR]