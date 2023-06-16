Air New Zealand and New Zealand Government announce SAF production feasibility study investment
Air New Zealand and New Zealand's Government announced (16-Jun-2023) plans to invest over NZD2 million (USD1.2 million) in studies to consider the feasibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Aotearoa. The commitment includes NZD1.5 million (USD935,175) from Air New Zealand and NZD765,000 (USD476,939) from the government. A working group is progressing proposals from LanzaJet and Fulcrum BioEnergy, with the next phase to evaluate the technical, economic, supply chain and environmental feasibility of establishing and operating a SAF production facility in New Zealand. Air New Zealand chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin said: "Globally, SAF is in very high demand but limited supply. Commercially producing SAF in New Zealand would not only help lower the country's emissions while creating jobs, regional economic development, and Māori and Iwi investment opportunities, but also provide energy security and energy independence which is something New Zealand doesn't have". New Zealand Tourism Minister Peeni Henare said: "Sustainable aviation fuel currently represents the most viable option for reducing carbon emissions from aviation... A domestic sustainable aviation fuel industry would build tourism and aviation sector resilience and also bring flow-on economic benefits like job creation". The second stage of the SAF feasibility work will continue to early 2024. [more - original PR - Air New Zealand] [more - original PR - New Zealand Government] [more - original PR - LanzaJet]