3-May-2021 11:42 AM
Air New Zealand and Air China extend alliance
Air New Zealand and Air China extended (03-May-2021) their strategic alliance partnership on services between New Zealand and China for a further five years. Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran stated: "The renewal of our strategic cooperation with Air China will be a vital boost for our tourism industry as it recovers from the severe impact of COVID-19", adding the alliance is "a great example of how we can build sustainable air connectivity to and from New Zealand". [more - original PR]