Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-May-2021 11:42 AM

Air New Zealand and Air China extend alliance

Air New Zealand and Air China extended (03-May-2021) their strategic alliance partnership on services between New Zealand and China for a further five years. Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran stated: "The renewal of our strategic cooperation with Air China will be a vital boost for our tourism industry as it recovers from the severe impact of COVID-19", adding the alliance is "a great example of how we can build sustainable air connectivity to and from New Zealand". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More