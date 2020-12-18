18-Dec-2020 10:34 AM
Air New Zealand: 'acting on climate change is not something we consider to be a choice'
Air New Zealand, in its 2020 data book, stated (10-Dec-2020) the coronavirus pandemic has "accentuated the importance of connection" and "why acting on climate change is not something we consider to be a choice". The carrier said decarbonising the business is vital to long term success and remains an important business model, "even as we navigate the most challenging economic environment the airline industry has ever faced". [more - original PR]