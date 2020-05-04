Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-May-2020 3:41 PM

Air Namibia to resume domestic operations on 06-May-2020

Air Namibia, via its official website and Twitter account, announced (01-May-2020) plans to resume all domestic operations on 06-May-2020. The airline will operate from Windhoek to Katima Mulilo, Luderitz, Ondangwa, Oranjemund, Rundu and Walvis Bay. International services remain suspended until 30-Jun-2020. The carrier will conduct temperature testing of all passengers and passengers will be required to wear masks (The Namibian, 03-May-2020).

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More