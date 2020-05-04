Air Namibia to resume domestic operations on 06-May-2020

Air Namibia, via its official website and Twitter account, announced (01-May-2020) plans to resume all domestic operations on 06-May-2020. The airline will operate from Windhoek to Katima Mulilo, Luderitz, Ondangwa, Oranjemund, Rundu and Walvis Bay. International services remain suspended until 30-Jun-2020. The carrier will conduct temperature testing of all passengers and passengers will be required to wear masks (The Namibian, 03-May-2020).