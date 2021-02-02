Air Namibia facing 'unsustainable' debts, government unable to provide adequate funding: Ministry

Namibia's Ministry of Finance confirmed (29-Jan-2021) Air Namibia reached a settlement agreement to end a court challenge by ChallengeAir. The ministry added that Air Namibia "has been a loss-making entity since its inception and currently requires substantial amounts of money to bail it out from its current intractable debt situation". The government spent approximately NAD8.4 billion (USD557.4 million) in the last 10 years "to bail out the airline" and the ministry emphasised that the carrier has "significant debts that are unsustainable". The ministry also confirmed the impact of the coronavirus crisis will significantly increase the expected NAD7 billion (USD464.5 million) cost of implementing the airline's new business plan. The pandemic has also impacted the government's ability to make adequate funding available to Air Namibia. [more - original PR]