Air Mauritius to strengthen capital structure and cash flow, supporting fleet renewal

Air Mauritius announced (10-Jun-2019) shareholders voted to enable the following resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting on 10-Jun-2019:

. Air Mauritius will provide a total consideration of MUR405 million (USD11.3 million), representing the transfer of 27 million ordinary shares of Air Mauritius to Airports of Mauritius; The sale of 50 million non-voting convertible and redeemable preference shares to Airports of Mauritius for MUR500 million (USD13.9 million). This will increase the share capital of Air Mauritius from MUR2 billion (USD55.8 million) to MUR2.5 billion (USD69.8 million);

The sale of 342,732 shares in the Pointe Coton Resort Hotel to Airports of Mauritius for a consideration of MUR111.3 million (USD3.1 million).

Air Mauritius stated it is "engaged in a major fleet renewal plan and requires strengthening of its capital structure and cash flow". The resolutions are "the first steps taken to restructure the airline and ensure its long term sustainability" and also "support a more equitable integration of the national airline of Mauritius within the country's aviation ecosystem". [more - original PR]