Air Mauritius receives first A350

Air Mauritius received (20-Oct-2017) its first A350-900 aircraft on lease from AerCap. The aircraft is configured with 28 business class and 298 economy class seats and features the airline's latest cabin product, including new seats, IFE system and inflight connectivity. The carrier has another five A350s on order, comprising four purchased directly from Airbus and one leased from AerCap. The second aircraft from AerCap is scheduled for delivery in Nov-2017. The airline will deploy the aircraft on its expanding network connecting Mauritius with Asia, Africa and Europe. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - AerCap]
23-Oct-2017 9:02 AM