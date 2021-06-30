30-Jun-2021 2:26 PM
Air Mauritius saves USD40m p/a, restructures fleet through administration process
Air Mauritius announced (29-Jun-2021) the following updates on its voluntary administration process:
- Several measures were implemented over the past year to save more than MUR1.75 billion (USD41.2 million) p/a;
- The company is continuing to work to meet its financial commitments. Negotiations with several aircraft leasing companies have been successful:
- The administrators revised lease terms for ATR, A330neo and A350 aircraft;
- Two A319s were sold and left Mauritius on 26-Jun-2021;
- Two A340s will leave the fleet in the first week of Jul-2021;
- One A330-200 (3B-NBM) is on track to return to the lessor without a penalty for the remaining contract term;
- Following these changes, the Air Mauritius fleet will comprise three ATRs, one A330-200 (3B-NBL), two A330neos and four A350s;
- The handover of control from the administrators to the Air Mauritius board and management remains postponed due to the lack of visibility regarding the coronavirus crisis.