30-Jun-2021 2:26 PM

Air Mauritius saves USD40m p/a, restructures fleet through administration process

Air Mauritius announced (29-Jun-2021) the following updates on its voluntary administration process:

  • Several measures were implemented over the past year to save more than MUR1.75 billion (USD41.2 million) p/a;
  • The company is continuing to work to meet its financial commitments. Negotiations with several aircraft leasing companies have been successful:
    • The administrators revised lease terms for ATR, A330neo and A350 aircraft;
    • Two A319s were sold and left Mauritius on 26-Jun-2021;
    • Two A340s will leave the fleet in the first week of Jul-2021;
    • One A330-200 (3B-NBM) is on track to return to the lessor without a penalty for the remaining contract term;
    • Following these changes, the Air Mauritius fleet will comprise three ATRs, one A330-200 (3B-NBL), two A330neos and four A350s;
  • The handover of control from the administrators to the Air Mauritius board and management remains postponed due to the lack of visibility regarding the coronavirus crisis. [more - original PR - French]

