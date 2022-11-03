Air Mauritius resumes Mauritius-Perth service

Air Mauritius commenced (02-Nov-2022) twice weekly Mauritius-Perth service with A330-900 on 02-Nov-2022, marking the resumption of the airline's operations to Australia. The airline had suspended the service for more than two years. Perth Airport CEO Kevin Brown noted international traffic remains down 44% compared to pre-pandemic levels and said the airport will continue to work with airlines and the Western Australia Government to increase services. [more - original PR]