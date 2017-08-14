Air Mauritius reports 'robust operating performance' in Q1FY2018, on track for positive result

Air Mauritius, via its official Facebook account, reported (09-Aug-2017) the following financial and traffic highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Operating profit: EUR200,000;

Revenue: EUR115.8 million, +5.9% year-on-year;

Passenger numbers: 383,329, +11.6%;

Seat capacity: 522,702, +8.5%;

Cargo: 8448 tons, +19.4%.

The operating profit was attributed mainly to "robust operating performance" and productivity gains. The quarter corresponded with the tourism low season in Mauritius and the airline noted competition intensified and the price of oil increased more than 20%. The EUR/USD exchange rate resulted in an unrealised exchange loss on translation of monetary assets and liabilities, resulting in a net negative bottom line of EUR5.4 million. The carrier is on track to meet its financial targets and achieve a positive result in FY2018.