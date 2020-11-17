Become a CAPA Member
17-Nov-2020 1:24 PM

Air Mauritius postpones 'Watershed' recovery plan meeting from Dec-2020 to Jun-2021

Air Mauritius announced (16-Nov-2020) its planned 'Watershed Meeting' was postponed from Dec-2020 to Jun-2021. The airline's administrators Sattar Hajee Abdoula and Arvindsingh Gokhool stated it is no longer possible to present a viable long term recovery plan in Dec-2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The delay is expected to enable a clearer outlook for the carrier's future and provide additional time to continue discussions with creditors. [more - original PR - French]

