20-Jun-2017 10:22 AM
Air Mauritius to add A350s in Oct/Nov-2017, commence cabin renovations in 2018
Air Mauritius confirmed (19-Jun-2017) its first two A350-900 aircraft will join the fleet in Oct-2017 and Nov-2017 under its fleet modernisation initiative. Major cabin renovations will be carried out on the six existing aircraft between Jan-2018 and Jun-2018, which is expected to "substantially enhance the product offering" and better position the airline to face growing competition. [more - original PR]