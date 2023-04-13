13-Apr-2023 11:29 AM
Air Mauritius confirms plans to expand operations to Geneva, London and Perth
Air Mauritius confirmed (12-Apr-2023) plans to launch and expand the following services:
- Mauritius-Geneva: Commence twice weekly service with A330-900 on 02-Oct-2023. The service is scheduled to operate until 12-Jan-2024;
- Mauritius-London: Relocate from London Heathrow Airport to London Gatwick Airport and increase frequency from five times weekly to daily, effective 29-Oct-2023. The carrier will operate the service with A330-900 and A350-900 aircraft;
- Mauritius-Perth: Increase frequency from twice to three times weekly, effective 09-Dec-2023 to 27-Jan-2024, to meet peak season demand. [more - original PR]