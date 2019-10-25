Air Mauritius and SAA granted exemption for JV

Competition Commission of South Africa granted (24-Oct-2019) a five year exemption to Air Mauritius and South African Airways to form a JV covering the Johannesburg-Mauritius route and related routes. The exemption allows JV collaboration on the network, scheduling, revenue management and distribution. The airlines will pool the revenue and costs associated with commercial passenger and cargo services between Johannesburg and Mauritius and to behind and beyond destinations. The carriers are expected to synchronise passenger and cargo capacity, expand their joint networks, access new markets, deliver consumer benefits and create efficiencies that would not be possible without the proposed JV. The JV is expected to benefit the South African economy by leading to increased foreign exchange currency earnings, improved capacity utilisation and employment. [more - original PR]