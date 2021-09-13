13-Sep-2021 3:17 AM
Air Malta to operate 67 European flights per week under winter 2021/2022 schedule
Air Malta announced (07-Sep-2021) the following detail of its plans for the winter 2021/2022 schedule:
- Network: 15 European destinations, with a total of 67 weekly scheduled frequencies;
- London Heathrow, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Paris Orly to operate nine times weekly. Munich, Rome, Vienna, Zurich and Catania to operate six times a week;
- The airline will also be extending its services to Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Lyon for operation during the schedule;
- Available capacity: Almost 500,000 seats;
- Codeshare agreements: Relationships continued with Aeroflot, airBaltic, Air France, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Czech Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airway, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, SWISS and Turkish Airlines. [more - original PR]