Air Malta experiencing 'very late summer' characterised by quick booking turnarounds

Air Malta executive chairman David Curmi, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) the airline is "probably suffering more than some other airlines on mainland Europe" as it doesn't have domestic or international long haul flights. Mr Curmi highlighted the airline is "running at about 55% less capacity than the pre COVID-19 scenario and a 59% reduction in traffic". However, Mr Curmi added it is experiencing "a very late summer, very late bookings spreading into November, and also December with a very, very short timeline between booking and travel".