Air Malta acting CEO Joseph Galea confirmed (02-Dec-2017) a "strong drive towards an operational culture shift orienting towards a more agile environment". Mr Galea said the company's three year business plan "will see the airline moving to possibly taking off from a break even position in the current year of 2017/18... this could possibly be the first time that the airline will not report a negative financial result in a long number of years". [more - original PR]