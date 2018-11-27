Air Lease Corporation to place 15 Airbus aircraft with Vistara

Air Lease Corporation announced (26-Nov-2018) plans to lease 15 Airbus aircraft to Vistara, including including nine A320-200neo aircraft and six A321-200neo aircraft. The A320s will be equipped with CFM International 56 LEAP-1A26 engines and delivery is scheduled to commence in 1Q2021 and continue through 2022. The A321s will be equipped with CFM56 LEAP-1A32 engines and delivery is scheduled to commence in 1Q2020 and continue through 2021. [more - original PR]