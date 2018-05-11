Loading
Air Lease Corporation reports double digit net profit growth in 1Q2018

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) reported (10-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Revenue: USD381.2 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
    • Rental of flight equipment: USD377.9 million, +6.5%;
    • Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD3.3 million, -39.5%;
  • Profit before tax: USD141.3 million, +5.6%;
  • Net profit: USD110.7 million, +30.3%;
  • Total assets: USD15,945 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD252.5 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD11,718 million. [more - original PR]

