11-May-2018 11:16 AM
Air Lease Corporation reports double digit net profit growth in 1Q2018
Air Lease Corporation (ALC) reported (10-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Revenue: USD381.2 million, +5.8% year-on-year;
- Rental of flight equipment: USD377.9 million, +6.5%;
- Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD3.3 million, -39.5%;
- Profit before tax: USD141.3 million, +5.6%;
- Net profit: USD110.7 million, +30.3%;
- Total assets: USD15,945 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD252.5 million;
- Total liabilities: USD11,718 million. [more - original PR]