Air Lease Corporation reports Airbus delivery delays and Boeing 787 'uncertainty'

Air Lease Corporation president and CEO John L Plueger reported (17-Feb-2022) the lessor continues to experience "several months" of delivery delays from Airbus, particularly on the A321neo. There is also a "high degree of uncertainty about resumption of 787 customer deliveries" with Boeing, and Air Lease Corporation expects to take delivery of only one of the 10 787s it has contracted for delivery in 2022. [more - original PR]