Air Lease Corporation owned fleet reaches 370 aircraft in 1Q2022

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) reported (05-May-2022) the net book value of its fleet decreased from USD22.9 billion as of 31-Dec-2021 to USD22.3 billion as of 31-Mar-2022, due to the write-off of the net book value of 21 aircraft that remain in Russia, totalling approximately USD791 million. This was partially offset by the delivery of eight new aircraft from the new order pipeline and one aircraft from the secondary market. Details include:

Owned fleet: 370 aircraft as of 31-Mar-2022, comprising 268 narrowbody and 102 widebody aircraft;

Managed fleet: 87 aircraft;

Aircraft on order: 451;

Weighted average fleet age: 4.5 years;

Weighted average remaining lease term: Seven years;

Customer base: 114 airlines in 60 countries.