10-Aug-2018 11:47 AM
Air Lease Corporation net profit up 14% in 2Q2018
Air Lease Corporation reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: USD397.8 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
- Rental of flight equipment: USD393.5 million, +9.9%;
- Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD4.3 million, -81.0%;
- Profit before tax: USD147.4 million, -5.4%;
- Net profit: USD115.2 million, +14.2%;
- Revenue: USD397.8 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: USD779.0 million, +5.1%;
- Rental of flight equipment: USD771.3 million, +8.2%;
- Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD7.7 million, -72.9%;
- Profit before tax: USD288.7 million, -0.4%;
- Net profit: USD225.9 million, +21.5%;
- Total assets: USD17,255 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD259.5 million;
- Total liabilities: USD12,918 million. [more - original PR]
- Revenue: USD779.0 million, +5.1%;