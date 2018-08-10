Become a CAPA Member
10-Aug-2018 11:47 AM

Air Lease Corporation net profit up 14% in 2Q2018

Air Lease Corporation reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Revenue: USD397.8 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
      • Rental of flight equipment: USD393.5 million, +9.9%;
      • Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD4.3 million, -81.0%;
    • Profit before tax: USD147.4 million, -5.4%;
    • Net profit: USD115.2 million, +14.2%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Revenue: USD779.0 million, +5.1%;
      • Rental of flight equipment: USD771.3 million, +8.2%;
      • Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD7.7 million, -72.9%;
    • Profit before tax: USD288.7 million, -0.4%;
    • Net profit: USD225.9 million, +21.5%;
    • Total assets: USD17,255 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD259.5 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD12,918 million. [more - original PR]

