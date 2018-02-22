Loading
Air Lease Corporation net profit doubles in 2017

Air Lease Corporation reported (22-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Revenue: USD398.5 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
      • Rental of flight equipment: USD378.5 million, +7.0%;
      • Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD20.0 million, +18.6%;
    • Net profit: USD471.1 million, +386%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Revenue: USD1516 million, +6.9%;
      • Rental of flight equipment: USD1451 million, +8.3%;
      • Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD65.6 million, -18.0%;
    • Net profit: USD756.2 million, +102%;
    • Total assets: USD15,614 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD292.2 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD11,487 million. [more - original PR]

