23-Feb-2018 9:47 AM
Air Lease Corporation net profit doubles in 2017
Air Lease Corporation reported (22-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: USD398.5 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
- Rental of flight equipment: USD378.5 million, +7.0%;
- Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD20.0 million, +18.6%;
- Net profit: USD471.1 million, +386%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: USD1516 million, +6.9%;
- Rental of flight equipment: USD1451 million, +8.3%;
- Aircraft sales, trading and other: USD65.6 million, -18.0%;
- Net profit: USD756.2 million, +102%;
- Total assets: USD15,614 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD292.2 million;
- Total liabilities: USD11,487 million. [more - original PR]
