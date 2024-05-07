Air Lease Corporation expecting aircraft delivery delays to extend beyond 2024

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) stated (06-May-2024) its aircraft delivery schedule could continue to be subject to material changes due to manufacturing delays. Delivery delays are expected to extend beyond 2024. ALC stated it had commitments to purchase 320 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing for delivery through to 2029, with an estimated aggregate commitment of USD20.9 billion, as of 31-Mar-2024. At current production rates, ALC does not expect delivery delays to improve in the near term. ALC added: "Pratt & Whitney GTF engine manufacturing flaws and Boeing's enhancement of their quality control procedures could further impact delivery delays of new A320neo family aircraft and the Boeing 737 MAX, respectively". ALC stated: "We remain in discussions with Airbus and Boeing to determine the extent and duration of delivery delays, but we are not currently able to determine the full impact of these delays". [more - original PR]