22-Feb-2019 8:56 AM
Air Lease Corporation ends 2018 with USD25.7bn in committed minimum future rental payments
Air Lease Corporation (ALC) reported (21-Feb-2019) the following operating and financing highlights for 4Q2018 and full year 2018:
- Took delivery of 12 aircraft from its order book during 4Q2018, representing USD881 million in aircraft investments;
- Ended 2018 with an operating portfolio net book value of USD15.7 billion with a weighted average age of 3.8 years and a weighted average lease term remaining of 6.8 years;
- Sold five aircraft during 4Q2018 for sales proceeds of USD164 million;
- Placed 91% of order book on long term leases for aircraft delivering through 2020 and 72% through 2021;
- Ended the year with USD25.7 billion in committed minimum future rental payments consisting of USD11.8 billion in contracted minimum rental payments on the aircraft in existing fleet and USD13.9 billion in minimum future rental payments related to aircraft on order;
- Issued a total of USD3.03 billion of senior unsecured notes in 2018 and ended the year with liquidity of USD4.3 billion;
- Subsequent to the end of the year, ALC issued USD700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2024 that bear interest at a rate of 4.250%. [more - original PR]