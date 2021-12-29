Air Lease Corporation confirms purchase agreement for 116 Airbus aircraft

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) entered (27-Dec-2021) amendments to an existing agreement with Airbus and Airbus Canada to purchase 116 aircraft, pursuant to an existing letter of intent with Airbus. The aircraft comprise 25 A220-300s, 59 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, five A330-900s and seven A350Fs. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2023 and continue until 2028. The purchase agreements increase ALC's total estimated purchase commitments for new aircraft from Airbus and Boeing (excluding purchase options) to USD28.3 billion. [more - original PR]