12-May-2017 8:24 AM
Primera Air orders eight 737 MAX 9s and leases eight more for Primera Air Nordic
Primera Air ordered (11-May-2017) eight Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft from the manufacturer and leased eight more from Air Lease Corporation for its subsidiary Primera Air Nordic, under an agreement that also includes purchase rights for four additional 737 MAX 9s. The order is estimated to worth USD950 million. The carrier plans to launch long-haul routes from Europe to the US with the aircraft. Fitted with CFM International LEAP-1B engines and Advanced Technology winglets, they are designed to deliver low fuel cost and maximum range for the LCC. Deliveries from ALC are scheduled to commence from May-2019. [more - original PR - Air Lease Corporation] [more - original PR - Boeing]