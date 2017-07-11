11-Jul-2017 8:34 AM
Air Lease Corporation delivers 14 aircraft, sells 17 in 2Q2017
Air Lease Corporation reported (10-Jul-2017) the following activity highlights for 2Q2017:
- Fleet: 240 owned aircraft and 48 managed aircraft;
- Deliveries:
- Delivered eight new aircraft including three Boeing 737-800s, one 787-9, one A320neo, one A321ceo and two A321neos:
- Delivered six used 737-800s purchased in the secondary market with the majority of these deliveries occurring throughout the second half of 2Q2017;
- Sales: Sold 17 aircraft including 16 aircraft sold to Thunderbolt Aircraft Lease Limited and one aircraft sold to Blackbird Capital I;
- Orders:
- Financing:
- Repaid USD1.1 billion 5.625% senior notes at maturity;
- Amended and extended unsecured revolving credit facility with revolving commitments now totaling USD3.7 billion and the substantial majority of the revolving commitments maturing on 05-May-2021;
- Issued USD600 million 2.625% unsecured senior notes due 2022. [more - original PR]