14-May-2018 10:40 AM

Air Lease Corporation accelerating opportunistic aircraft asset purchases

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) CEO and president John L Plueger said (11-May-2018) the company has begun to accelerate opportunistic aircraft asset growth to deploy the incremental capital from US tax reform. It commenced execution of a long term plan in 1Q2018, purchasing five young used aircraft in the secondary market and announcing an incremental order for eight additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, in addition to four new aircraft delivered from its order book. The lessor will take a "disciplined" and "opportunistic" approach to incremental aircraft additions for capital deployment and as such, will not offer a forecast concerning the quantity or timing of similar future aircraft additions outside of order book deliveries. [more - original PR

