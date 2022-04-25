Air Lease Corp expecting USD800m write down of assets remaining in Russia

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) announced (22-Apr-2022) it expects to record a write-off of its interests in its owned and managed fleet that remains in Russia, totalling approximately USD802.4 million. The company determined that it is unlikely to regain possession of the 21 owned and six managed aircraft that have not been returned from Russia. The company is "vigorously" pursuing insurance claims to recover losses relating to the aircraft. ALC had approximately 3.4% of its fleet by net book value on lease to customers in Russia as of 31-Mar-2022. [more - original PR]