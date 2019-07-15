Become a CAPA Member
15-Jul-2019 7:23 PM

Air Italy to resume seasonal North Atlantic routes in summer 2020

Air Italy opened (15-Jul-2019) reservations for the resumption of seasonal services from Milan Malpensa Airport to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto from 29-Mar-2020 to 24-Oct-2020. Details include:

  • Seasonal service:
    • Milan Malpensa-Los Angeles: Four times weekly;
    • Milan Malpensa-San Francisco: Four times weekly;
    • Milan Malpensa-Toronto: Six times weekly;
  • Year round service:
    • Milan Malpensa-New York: Daily;
    • Milan Malpensa-Miami: Five times weekly.

The carrier expects to handle 170 weekly frequencies from its Malpensa hub in the peak summer 2020 season. [more - original PR - English/Italian]

