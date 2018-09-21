21-Sep-2018 9:39 AM
Air Italy records 'excellent' summer 2018 performance, 90% load factor on Italy-US services
Air Italy stated (20-Sep-2018) it recorded "excellent" summer 2018 performance, with more than 90% load factor on Italy-US services and 500,000 passengers handled at Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport. Air Italy chief operating officer Neil Mills noted the strong performance was recorded despite the carrier "only several months into the launch of our new brand". [more - original PR - Italian]