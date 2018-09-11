Air Italy planning 'major headcount growth' to align with expansion

Air Italy stated (10-Sep-2018) it will open five new employment vacancies in Sep-2018, bringing the total number of new jobs created by the airline to 58 in the last six months. 53 of the jobs are based in Italy, while the airline also launched a series of training initiatives to "upskill its current workforce". COO Neil Mills said: "These new positions have created a multitude of new opportunities for existing, former and new staff... this stream of job opportunities is set to continue". Mr Mills stated as part of the business plan to evolve from a charter focused carrier into a medium sized, international full service carrier, "major headcount growth" is planned, including going "well beyond" the current 100 ground staff employed. Air Italy is also developing a "detailed budget" for hiring in 2019, Mr Mills confirmed. [more - original PR]