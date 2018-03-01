2-Mar-2018 9:08 AM
Air Italy completes rebranding
Meridiana announced (01-Mar-2018) it has officially been renamed Air Italy, effective 01-Mar-2018. Air Italy stated the integration of Meridiana/Air Italy activities and organisational structures is now completed, with Italian regulator ENAC supporting Air Italy on technical and administration procedures. The first services of the new Air Italy were Rome Fiumicino-Olbia on the short haul and Milan Malpensa-Zanzibar for long haul. [more - original PR]