9-Oct-2018 12:11 PM
Air India turnaround plan may include transfer of majority of debt to SPV
India's Government will reportedly include the following provisions in its forthcoming turnaround plan for Air India, according to an 08-Oct-2018 report in The Financial Express:
- Transfer of approximately INR300 billion (USD4.1 billion) in working capital debt (representing 62% of Air India's total debt) to special purpose vehicle (SPV);
- Transfer of non core assets, including Air India Engineering Services Limited, Air India Air Transport Services Limited and Airline Allied Services Limited to SPV;
- SPV to monetise these assets and raise extra budgetary resources to service debt transferred to it;
- Government to provide INR20.6 billion (USD278.6 million) in capital support for Air India in FY2018/2019;
- No budgetary support from FY2019/2020 onwards.