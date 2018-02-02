India's Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley, in the Budget 2018/2019, stated (01-Feb-2018) the Government has approved listing of 14 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), including two insurance companies, on the stock exchanges. The Government has also initiated the process of strategic disinvestment in 24 CPSEs. This includes strategic privatisation of Air India. The budget noted that Air India will receive INR6.5 billion (USD101.6 million) under the government's turnaround plan in FY2018/2019, less than half of the amount allocated in FY2017/2018. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]
2-Feb-2018 10:10 AM
India Gov't confirms Air India 'strategic disinvestment'; USD101.6m under TAP
India's Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley, in the Budget 2018/2019, stated (01-Feb-2018) the Government has approved listing of 14 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), including two insurance companies, on the stock exchanges. The Government has also initiated the process of strategic disinvestment in 24 CPSEs. This includes strategic privatisation of Air India. The budget noted that Air India will receive INR6.5 billion (USD101.6 million) under the government's turnaround plan in FY2018/2019, less than half of the amount allocated in FY2017/2018. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]