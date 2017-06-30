Air India privatisation long overdue, a significant structural reform in Indian aviation: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation welcomed (30-Jun-2017) the Indian Government's decision to privatise Air India, noting the decision is long overdue and will be one of the most significant structural reforms in Indian aviation. Privatisation is not going be an easy process. In order to make Air India an attractive opportunity for investors, the Government will have to take a haircut of almost USD9 billion, consisting of a write-off of USD5 billion of working capital debt and USD3.75 billion of recent equity infusions. CAPA sees the Government being prepared to take such a decisive step in the interests of cutting its losses and creating a stronger Air India and a healthier aviation industry. If the balance sheet is cleaned up in this way, significant interest can be expected in the carrier. An independent assessment of Air India's assets and liabilities is essential in order to be able to structure the offer and associated SPVs. This exercise should be expedited so as not to hold up and consume the process. The divestment process must be ring-fenced from being derailed by vested interests that are not keen to see a strong Air India, to prevent a repeat of what happened in 2001, when the Government last attempted to privatise the national carrier.