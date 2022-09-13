Air India leases 21 A320neos, four A321neos and five Boeing 777-200LRs

Air India announced (12-Sep-2022) plans to lease 21 A320neos, four A321neos and five Boeing 777-200LRs. The 777-200LRs will be delivered between Dec-2022 and Mar-2023 and will be deployed on services connecting India to destinations in the US. The four A321neos will be delivered in 1Q2023 while the 21 A320neos will be delivered in 2H2023. The 30 aircraft will expand Air India's fleet by more than 25% and mark the first major fleet expansion since TATA Group assumed operation and management of the airline in Jan-2022. Air India has a fleet 87 operational aircraft at present, with 26 grounded aircraft to gradually resume deployment by early 2023. [more - original PR]