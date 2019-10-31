31-Oct-2019 10:40 AM
Air India invites offers for USD819m bridge loan for seven Boeing aircraft
Air India invited (30-Oct-2019) bids from banks and financial institutions to provide USD819 million in bridge loan financing for seven Boeing aircraft, including six 787 aircraft and one 777-300ER aircraft. The loan will cover a one year term, unless Air India secures long term financing for the aircraft before the year ends. The deadline for the submission of bids is 14-Nov-2019. [more - original PR]