10-Apr-2023 1:26 PM
Air India completes phase one of Vihaan.AI comprehensive transformation programme
Air India announced (06-Apr-2023) it completed phase one of 'Vihaan.AI', its comprehensive transformation plan for the next five years, launched in Sep-2022. Achievements during phase one include:
- Announced plans to acquire 470 aircraft, comprising 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 Boeing aircraft;
- Announced plans to invest more than USD400 million to refurbish entire legacy widebody fleet;
- Onboarded more than 3800 employees;
- Launched six new international services and increased frequency on 24 existing international services;
- Reactivated more than 10 codeshare agreements;
- Launched premium economy product.
The airline commenced phase two of Vihaan.AI, which will focus on "the consolidation of the group airlines AirAsia India and Air India Express". [more - original PR]