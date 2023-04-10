Become a CAPA Member
Air India completes phase one of Vihaan.AI comprehensive transformation programme

Air India announced (06-Apr-2023) it completed phase one of 'Vihaan.AI', its comprehensive transformation plan for the next five years, launched in Sep-2022. Achievements during phase one include:

  • Announced plans to acquire 470 aircraft, comprising 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 Boeing aircraft;
  • Announced plans to invest more than USD400 million to refurbish entire legacy widebody fleet;
  • Onboarded more than 3800 employees;
  • Launched six new international services and increased frequency on 24 existing international services;
  • Reactivated more than 10 codeshare agreements;
  • Launched premium economy product.

The airline commenced phase two of Vihaan.AI, which will focus on "the consolidation of the group airlines AirAsia India and Air India Express". [more - original PR]

