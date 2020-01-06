Air India chairman: Rumours regarding suspension of operations 'are all baseless'

Air India chairman and MD Ashwani Lohani, via his personal Twitter account, stated (04-Jan-2020) "Rumours reg Air India shutting down or closing operations are all baseless", adding: "Air India would continue to fly and also expand and there should be no cause for concern whatsoever to travelers, corporates or agents" (Live Mint/The Hindustan Times/Outlook India/Money Control, 04/05-Jan-2020). Mr Lohani noted: "Air India the national carrier is still the biggest airline of India".