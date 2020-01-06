Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Jan-2020 11:40 AM

Air India chairman: Rumours regarding suspension of operations 'are all baseless'

Air India chairman and MD Ashwani Lohani, via his personal Twitter account, stated (04-Jan-2020) "Rumours reg Air India shutting down or closing operations are all baseless", adding: "Air India would continue to fly and also expand and there should be no cause for concern whatsoever to travelers, corporates or agents" (Live Mint/The Hindustan Times/Outlook India/Money Control, 04/05-Jan-2020). Mr Lohani noted: "Air India the national carrier is still the biggest airline of India".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More