Air India announces network reductions until 15-Jul-2025

Air India reduced its international widebody operations by 15% from 21-Jun-2025 to at least 15-Jul-2025, following a fatal 787-8 accident on 12-Jun-2025 and subsequent regulatory requirements for enhanced safety inspections on its 787 and 777 fleets. These reductions affected both suspended and reduced-frequency routes, and were compounded by airspace closures in the Middle East increasing flight durations1.