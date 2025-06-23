Loading
23-Jun-2025 11:43 AM

Air India announces network reductions until 15-Jul-2025

Air India, via its official Twitter account, announced (22-Jun-2025) the suspension of three services and reduction of frequencies on 19 services until 15-Jul-2025, comprising:

Background ✨

Air India reduced its international widebody operations by 15% from 21-Jun-2025 to at least 15-Jul-2025, following a fatal 787-8 accident on 12-Jun-2025 and subsequent regulatory requirements for enhanced safety inspections on its 787 and 777 fleets. These reductions affected both suspended and reduced-frequency routes, and were compounded by airspace closures in the Middle East increasing flight durations1.

