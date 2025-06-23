23-Jun-2025 11:43 AM
Air India announces network reductions until 15-Jul-2025
Air India, via its official Twitter account, announced (22-Jun-2025) the suspension of three services and reduction of frequencies on 19 services until 15-Jul-2025, comprising:
- Suspended;
- Reduced frequencies;
- Bengaluru-Chandigarh: From 14 to seven times weekly;
- Delhi-Bengaluru: From 116 to 113 times weekly;
- Delhi-Mumbai: From 176 to 165 times weekly;
- Delhi-Kolkata: From 70 to 63 times weekly;
- Delhi-Coimbatore: From 13 to 12 times weekly;
- Delhi-Goa Dabolim: From 14 to seven times weekly;
- Delhi-Goa Mopa: From 14 to seven times weekly;
- Delhi-Hyderabad: From 84 to 76 times weekly;
- Delhi-Indore: From 21 to 14 times weekly;
- Delhi-Lucknow: From 28 to 21 times weekly;
- Delhi-Pune: From 59 to 54 times weekly;
- Mumbai-Ahmedabad: From 41 to 37 times weekly;
- Mumbai-Bengaluru: From 91 to 84 times weekly;
- Mumbai-Kolkata: From 42 to 30 times weekly;
- Mumbai-Coimbatore: From 21 to 16 times weekly;
- Mumbai-Kochi: From 40 to 34 times weekly;
- Mumbai-Goa Dabolim: From 34 to 29 times weekly;
- Mumbai-Hyderabad: From 63 to 59 times weekly;
- Mumbai Varanasi: From 12 to seven times weekly.
Background ✨
Air India reduced its international widebody operations by 15% from 21-Jun-2025 to at least 15-Jul-2025, following a fatal 787-8 accident on 12-Jun-2025 and subsequent regulatory requirements for enhanced safety inspections on its 787 and 777 fleets. These reductions affected both suspended and reduced-frequency routes, and were compounded by airspace closures in the Middle East increasing flight durations1.