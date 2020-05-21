Air France announces the end of A380 operations

Air France-KLM announced (20-May-2020) the definitive end of Air France A380 operations in the context of COVID-19. The phase-out of the A380 fleet is scheduled in late 2022 and forms part of the company's accelerated fleet simplification strategy. Five A380s are owned by Air France or on finance lease, while four are on operating lease. The impact of the A380 phase-out write down is estimated at EUR500 million and will be booked in 2Q2020 as a non-current cost/expense. The A380s will be replaced by A350s and Boeing 787s, with deliveries of the new aircraft ongoing. [more - original PR]