13-Mar-2020 3:55 AM
Air France adapts US operations to new Europe-US border restrictions
Air France announced (12-Mar-2020) plans to continue operations to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York JFK, San Francisco and Washington DC from 14-Mar-2020 to 28-Mar-2020, following the US Department of Homeland Security's announcement of new US border restrictions from 14-Mar-2020. The carrier is also awaiting clarification from US authorities on the possibility to continue services to Miami, Boston and Houston and is working with partners KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic on implementing plans to continue services to the US beyond 28-Mar-2020. [more - original PR]