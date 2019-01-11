Air France to study integration of Joon brand

Air France announced (10-Jan-2019) the decision to launch a project studying the future of the Joon brand and the integration of Joon employees and aircraft into Air France. Joon services currently sold or for sale will be operated by Joon until the project is completed and then will be taken over by Air France. Air France stated: "The brand was difficult to understand from the outset for customers, for employees, for markets and for investors". Air France expects to ensure a smooth transition of the A350, currently on order, to the Air France fleet. [more - original PR - English/French] [more - original PR - French]