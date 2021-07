Air France announced (26-Jul-2021) its first A220 recently left the Airbus paint shop in Mirabel, following application of its livery. The carrier is due to take delivery of the first of 60 A220-300s from Sep-2021. The aircraft will replace its A318s and A319s across the carrier's short and medium haul network. The aircraft will be configured with 148 seats. [more - original PR]