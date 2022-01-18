18-Jan-2022 2:52 PM
Air France to launch Paris CDG-Quebec service from May-2022
Air France announced (17-Jan-2022) plans to launch three times weekly Paris CDG-Quebec service, from 17-May-2022. The carrier will operate the route using A330-200 aircraft, equipped 224 seats, comprising 36 in business class, 21 in premium economy and 167 in economy. In addition, the carrier offers a daily bus service from Quebec city to Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, free for customers connecting from Air France services. [more - original PR]